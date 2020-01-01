Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich confirm split

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have separated after nearly three years of marriage.

The actress/dancer and the former ice hockey player have been at the centre of split rumours in recent months, with the speculation intensifying when it was revealed Julianne was self-isolating in Los Angeles and Brooks was staying in Idaho amid the coronavirus crisis.

However, the pair confirmed on Friday that they had officially parted ways.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Julianne, 31, and Brooks began dating in early 2014 and announced their engagement in August 2015. They married in July 2017.

Previously, the Rock of Ages star insisted her relationship with 36-year-old Brooks was the most intimate connection she had in her life.

"I can have chemistry and connection, but my intimacy with Brooks is because he challenges me, and he sees me for exactly who I am and accepts me for the fact that I can have chemistry and connection with a lot of people, but I choose him every day," she commented during an episode of the How Men Think podcast. "I think that is also really sacred, and that's why we have an intimate relationship. I don't have that kind of intimacy with a lot of connections that I make throughout my life."