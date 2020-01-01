Sailor Brinkley-Cook apologises for tone deaf TV interview

Model Sailor Brinkley Cook has apologised to fans and fellow body issue sufferers for the way her latest TV interview was peresented.

Christie Brinkley's daughter agreed to appear on Good Morning America for a segment on Friday to talk about her struggles with body dysmorphia and anorexia after she was told the piece would be part of a hopeful segment about mental health, but she was far from happy with what she saw.

Sailor took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to distance herself from what she considered a "tone deaf" interview.

"I'm a little upset about the GMA piece that aired this morning," she wrote. "I have nothing but respect for GMA and (correspondent) Deborah (Roberts), and have nothing negative to say about either one. But I wanted to set some things straight.

"I understand that 'comparisons to model mom' and 'eating disorder struggles' are great taglines for click bait on news outlets, but when I agreed to do this interview I was under the impression that it would be in a positive light and would be inspirational. I ONLY agreed to do it during this awful time in America, because I thought it would be a small beacon of positivity for people who have dealt with the same things as me.

"I want to sincerely apologize for the tone deafness of the interview... If I were in control of the editing, it would've been shown in a very different light and would've highlighted the inspirational things I said rather than the explanation of what I went through as a 15-year-old."