Jamie Foxx joins George Floyd protests in Minneapolis

Jamie Foxx has jetted off to Minneapolis, Minnesota to join the protests demanding justice for George Floyd.

The Oscar winner joined former basketball player Stephen Jackson at a Minneapolis City Hall press conference on Friday, and revealed he wanted to stand up for what was right following African-American Floyd's death at the hands of white police officers earlier this week.

"We’re not afraid to stand. We’re not afraid of the moment," the Ray star told reporters. "And I think what you saw on television, to watch this man plead for his life... as I sit with my two daughters, my nephews, who had just come from the grocery store, what it does it over complicates everything as a black man trying to tell his son or his daughter how to function in life.

"Even the things that we taught them don’t seem to work."

He was referring to video footage of Floyd struggling to breathe as a cop kneeled on his neck.

"All I wanted to do today was let you know that I’m not a celebrity," Foxx added. "I’m from Texas. These are my brothers. This means everything."

During the press conference, it was announced that the police officer who was captured kneeling on Floyd‘s neck has been charged with murder.

Floyd lost consciousness at the scene and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey has revealed she can't get the footage of the cop's actions out of her head.

She took to Instagram on Friday, following a night of violent protests in Minneapolis, and wrote: "I’ve been trying to process what can be said or heard in this moment. I haven’t been able to get the image of the knee on his neck out of my head. It’s there every morning when I rise and when I go through the ordinary duties of the day.

"While pouring coffee, lacing my shoes, and taking a breath, I think: He doesn’t get to do this."

She added: "And now the video from the other angle of two other officers pinning him down. My heart sinks even deeper. His family and friends say he was a gentle giant. His death has now shown us he had a giant soul. If the largeness of a soul is determined by its sphere of influence, George Floyd is a Mighty soul."