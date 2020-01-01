Whoopi Goldberg fears pneumonia battle was caused by Covid-19-like virus

Whoopi Goldberg fears she may have contracted a coronavirus similar to Covid-19 after her battle with pneumonia last year.

The Sister Act star spent a month in hospital at the start of last year, long before the virus that has caused a global pandemic emerged in Wuhan, China in December.

However, she believes she may have caught an earlier mutation of the disease which has now killed more than 360,000 worldwide.

"I personally think that people like me last year had some form of this and it evolved into Covid-19. This is no joke," she said during a recent appearance on U.K. TV show Loose Women. "I was in the hospital for about a month. I've never been that sick in my life. It was crazy. So, this is no joke, people are dying. We've got to pay attention."

As a result, The View panellist is being extra careful during the current crisis and staying at home - which was an easy decision for her to make as she doesn't like going out anyway.

"I like it, but that's because I'm anti-social," the 64-year-old insisted. "There are days when I just want to kick the heck out of my pillows, I just want to kick things, stomp around and scream outside and I do. Because there's no point in pretending I don't feel like that. I feel like you have to acknowledge, 'Yeah this isn't easy, this isn't fun.'"