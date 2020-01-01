NEWS Andy Cohen re-homes beloved dog Wacha to ensure safety of young son Ben Newsdesk Share with :





Andy Cohen has made the tough decision to re-home his beloved rescue dog Wacha to ensure the safety of his son Ben.



The 51-year-old Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram to reveal Wacha wasn't living with him anymore, as he opened up on an incident involving the pup's often "random signs of aggression" that occurred months prior.

After seeking help from "numerous professionals" for the Wacha's behaviour, the star was led "to the conclusion that (his) home is simply not a good place for (Wacha)".



"Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha," Andy penned. "As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed.



"The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town. He is thriving. We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone."



Andy concluded: "When I think of him - let's be honest, when don't I think of him - it's with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other's lives exactly when we did, and that he's happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha."



The star welcomed Ben via surrogate in February, 2019.