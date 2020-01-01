NEWS Tyler Perry calls for end to violent protests following death of George Floyd Newsdesk Share with :





Tyler Perry has called on fans who are protesting across the U.S. to "stop the violence" and return home.



People across the U.S. have taken to the streets following the death of unarmed African-American man George Floyd at the hands of white police officers on Monday, as the discussion surrounding racially-fuelled police brutality escalated across the country.



Taking to social media, 50-year-old Perry called for an end to the violent protests, saying he stands with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for calling for an end to the violence.



"I'm not in Atlanta, but if I were I would have been standing with our Mayor! But there was nothing I could say better than what Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said last night," he said. "Please, please stop this violence!! Looting is NOT THE ANSWER!!!!



"And listen to me, be careful where you are getting your information to JOIN protests!!" Tyler continued. "There are people and other countries who are posting things pretending to be US, pretending to stand for peaceful protest, but they are trying to incite us into violence and chaos to try and do more harm!!



"Do not fall for this foolishness!!! Please stop the violence!"



