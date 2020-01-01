NEWS Outlander star hopes show's sexual violence helps rape victims Newsdesk Share with :





Outlander star Sophie Skelton hopes the show's tough rape story lines help viewers understand the trauma of sexual assault.



The actress, who plays Brianna Fraser in the historical series, accepts the sexual violence on display is difficult for some fans to watch, admitting it's a shame there's so much on the show.



"It is a shame in a way that that there is so much because I do think it must be tremendously difficult for some people to watch," the former dancer, who plays a rape victim in the adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's books, told Town & Country magazine, "but I think the way Outlander handles it is ultimately good.



"I think we live our traumas and our joys through characters. I just hope that it helps more than hinders people."

Skelton also hopes her character's story line will provide solace to viewers who are rape survivors.



Ahead of the season five premiere, which featured a flashback to her attack, she tweeted a trigger warning about the episode’s content complete with the number for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) helpline.



She adds, "More than in the book we have carried her (Brianna) PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) through from season four, which is something I fought for. It's not just like it happens in one episode and we're done with it. We show the brutality of rape and the aftermath, the trauma, and the PTSD. We never glorify it."



The helpline details also flashed up onscreen at the close of the finale, during which Skelton's TV mum, Caitriona Balfe's character was raped multiple times by a gang of kidnappers.