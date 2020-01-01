NEWS John Cusack allegedly attacked by police officers during Chicago protests Newsdesk Share with :





John Cusack was allegedly attacked by police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in his native Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night.



The High Fidelity star took to Twitter to share footage of the protests and riots in the city following the death of George Floyd, and in the accompanying caption, told his followers he had been targeted by officers who were trying to disperse the crowds.



"Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike," he wrote alongside a video of the incident in which a police officer can be heard shouting at the actor to move.



"Alright, alright," Cusack is heard replying in the clip.



He later took to Twitter to allege he had been injured by police officers during the protest, and promised his followers he would be back out on the streets filming once he had recovered.



"I haven't seen tear gas - but was hit by pepper spray - don't know how a curfew can be started at nine with bridges blocked CTA (Chicago Transit Authority) not running - Be back out tonight a to see what I can," the 53-year-old wrote.



Cusack also suggested the street violence - that was mirrored in 40 cities across the U.S. over the weekend - would continue into next week.



"(I) would be very surprised if this is a one or two-day event," he added. "This may well be the beginning of end of Trump loathsome era - thank god - feels like many streams of outrage coming to a head - a wave peaking (sic)."

Over 250 people were arrested during the protests in Chicago.