J.K. Simmons confirms he's signed on for two more Spider-Man sequels

J.K. Simmons has confirmed he has signed on to star in two more Spider-Man sequels.



The 65-year-old made his debut as Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man back in 2002, and reprised his character for a post-credits scene in last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which starred Tom Holland as the latest incarnation of the web-slinging superhero.



And Simmons has now revealed he signed on for at least two more sequels when he agreed to bring back the outspoken editor-in-chief on the big screen.



"I don't know if I would use the word 'expect'," he said on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing. "When we signed on for the first movie we signed a contract to do two sequels as well.



"That's always a one-sided, well not always, but in my case, a one-sided contract where you're committed to do it but they're not necessarily committed to use your character in the ensuing movies."



He also praised Raimi, who helmed the original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, and Jon Watts, who directed Far From Home, for working together to unite the different franchises.



"It was great to have the opportunity as these things evolve to be one of the holdovers from the previous version," Simmons added.



Elsewhere in the interview, the Oscar-winning actor joked that wants to play the father of every famous Chris in Hollywood, following his recent work with Chris Evans on the Apple+ TV series, Defending Jacob, and Chris Pratt on The Tomorrow War.



"My career plan now is to play the father of every handsome, blue-eyed movie star stud named Chris," he joked. "So if you're casting out there I'm looking – Chris Pine, I'm available, and Chris Hemsworth – in either order, I mean we don't have to go alphabetical."