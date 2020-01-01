NEWS Robert Pattinson: 'Tenet is an incredibly complicated movie' Newsdesk Share with :





Robert Pattinson has admitted he struggled to understand the plot of his mysterious new movie Tenet.



The 34-year-old actor is one of the many big names in the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming spy thriller, including John David Washington, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.



However, he has now confessed to Esquire magazine that he had absolutely no idea what the screenplay was about, even while shooting the film.



"It's an incredibly complicated movie, like all of Chris's movies. I mean, you have to watch them when they're completely finished and edited three or four times to understand what the true meaning is," Pattinson quipped. "When you're doing them, I mean, there were months at a time where I'm like, 'Am I... I actually, honestly, have no idea if I'm even vaguely understanding what's happening'. I would definitely say that to John David."



The Twilight star went on to reveal he was so dumbfounded by the narrative that he inadvertently discovered he had interpreted his character differently to how Nolan wanted him to play it.



"On the last day, I asked him a question about what was happening in a scene, and it was just so profoundly the wrong take on the character. And it was like, 'Have you been thinking this the entire time?'" he explained. "There's definitely a bond in the end in kind of hiding the fact that maybe neither one of us knew exactly what was going on. But then I thought, 'Ah, but John David actually did know. He had to know what was going on.'"



Tenet is set to be released on 17 July.