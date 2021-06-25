Paul Dano 'really surprised' by Matt Reeves' The Batman script

Paul Dano was "really surprised" when he read Matt Reeves' script for The Batman.

The 35-year-old actor, who is playing Edward Nashton/The Riddler in the director's upcoming take on the DC Comics' superhero tale, discussed his brief time on the set of The Batman before it was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak during an interview with The Playlist's Rodrigo Perez and confessed he was taken aback by Reeves' vision for the Caped Crusader.

"I was filming. I flew home to visit my baby and then didn't get to fly back (to set, because of coronavirus), which is a really strange thing," the There Will Be Blood star explained. "But I feel really good about it. I think Matt Reeves is the real deal. I was really surprised by his script, which I think is, is potentially really powerful. Hopefully we'll get to get back to it sometime soon? I'm not sure."

Dano also teased details of his villainous character, who was previously portrayed on the big screen by Jim Carrey in 1995's Batman Forever, and said that fans will hopefully be pleased with his "exciting" take on The Riddler.

"There's something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It's the kind of movie that we're just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. So, I hope we all figure this (coronavirus situation) out and get excited to see a Batman movie. It will be worth it. It's going to be really cool," he said.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, and Andy Serkis, is currently scheduled to be released on 25 June 2021.