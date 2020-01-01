Spike Lee: 'I'm not going to a movie theatre until there's a vaccine'

Spike Lee won't go to a cinema until a vaccine has been found for the coronavirus.

In April, the BlackKklansman director spoke out against the decision to reopen cinemas in Georgia while the pandemic is still ongoing, and in a new interview with Vanity Fair, he insisted he won't be going to any venue in which large groups of people gather until there's a vaccination against the Covid-19 virus.

"I know I'm not going to a movie theatre," he stated. "I know I'm not going to a Broadway show. I know I'm not going to Yankee Stadium. Corona is a b**ch. Corona is not playing. You f**k around you're going to get killed, you're going to die. I'm not ready to go."

Lee is releasing his new Vietnam War drama, Da 5 Bloods, on Netflix this month, and is scheduled to follow that up with an adaptation of the Prince of Cats graphic novel.

Production was due to kick off in Brooklyn in summer but he doesn't see filming happening any time soon as there is not yet “a feasible solution" to make sets safe enough for the cast and crew.

"How are you going to do a love scene anymore, or an intimate scene? I mean, are you going to do a movie by remote, like Saturday Night Live? I don't know how you do that. So, we're on pause now," the 63-year-old explained.

Lee was set to serve as the jury president at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival before the edition was cancelled. Cannes organisers hope he will take on the role for the 2021 festival, but this is yet to be confirmed.