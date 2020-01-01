Cole Sprouse arrested during Sunday protests

Cole Sprouse was arrested for peacefully protesting over the weekend in Santa Monica, California.

The Riverdale star took to social media on Monday to confirm reports he was detained by police for "standing in solidarity" with activists near Santa Monica Pier on Sunday.

"A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica," he writes on Instagram. "So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter.

"Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda.

"I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement."

Sprouse adds: "This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well.

"I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support."

Reports suggested Halsey was also arrested in Los Angeles during the protests on Saturday, but she took to Instagram to assure fans that although she was among the activists on the streets she had not been detained.