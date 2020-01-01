NEWS George Clooney calls for action against racism 'pandemic' Newsdesk Share with :





George Clooney has called for a drastic overhaul of law enforcement in America in an effort to combat the racism "pandemic" raging in the country.



The actor was appalled by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers last week, and in a powerful op-ed for The Daily Beast on Monday, he discussed the ongoing protests that are happening across the U.S., and urged lawmakers and politicians to step up.



"There is little doubt that George Floyd was murdered. We watched as he took his last breath at the hands of four police officers," Clooney began, praising the "defiant reaction" by millions of people across the world who are taking part in the demonstrations.



"We don't know when these protests will subside. We hope and pray that no one else will be killed. But we also know that very little will change," the Ocean's Eleven star continued. "The anger and the frustration we see playing out once again in our streets is just a reminder of how little we've grown as a country from our original sin of slavery."



Clooney then took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been condemned for his controversial comments on Twitter in which he suggested looters should be shot.



"We need systemic change in our law enforcement and in our criminal justice system. We need policymakers and politicians that reflect basic fairness to all of their citizens equally. Not leaders that stoke hatred and violence as if the idea of shooting looters could ever be anything less than a racial dog whistle," he added.



Calling racism in American culture "our pandemic", Clooney urged people to keep pushing for change.



"Just remember we created these issues, so we can fix them," the 59-year-old fired.