NEWS Lea Michele accused of making Glee co-star Samantha Ware's life 'a living hell' Newsdesk





Glee star Samantha Ware has accused Lea Michele of making her life on the set of the hit U.S. TV show a "living hell".



On Monday night, Lea posted a message on Twitter in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the shocking death of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of police officers on 25 May.



"George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end," she wrote.



However, Samantha took issue with Lea's tweet and support of the cause, choosing to reply: "LMAO (laugh my a*s off) remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! 'Cause I'll never forget. I believe you told everyone if (you) had the opportunity you would 's**t in my wig!' Amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood..."



Samantha starred as new student Jane Hayward in the sixth and final season of Glee.



Following her tweet, she was backed up by another co-star, Alex Newell, who shared a series of GIFs in response to her allegations.



And as he replied to a fan asking why he took a picture with Lea when she came to watch him in a Broadway show in January 2018, and why he returned for Glee season six, Alex commented: "She was there I was being polite!! Like I was with anyone that came to see my show!



"Also I know you're not talking about the season I wasn't in... until I had to ask to come back so I could pay my bills... since I was released mid season five... while being a series regular!"



Meanwhile, Amber Riley also weighed in on the allegations by posting several GIFs on her Twitter page.



She began by sharing one of herself raising a finger in the air to insert herself into the conversation, before posting another of herself sipping tea while rolling her eyes.



The actress then concluded her comments by sharing a GIF of herself saying "Let's move on", and captioned it: "#DefundThePolice #prosecutekillercops #BlackLivesMatter."



Lea, who is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, has not yet responded to the allegations.

The 33-year-old starred as Rachel Berry in all six seasons of Glee.