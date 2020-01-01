NEWS Spike Lee releases short film in response to George Floyd's death Newsdesk Share with :





Spike Lee has responded to the death of George Floyd by making a powerful short film comparing instances of police brutality with a scene from his movie Do the Right Thing.



Unarmed African-American man Floyd passed away on 25 May after being apprehended by cops in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who was filmed kneeling on his neck, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.



Floyd's death has sparked outrage on social media and widespread protests and riots, and Lee added his own powerful statement into the mix on Sunday, when he debuted a short film titled 3 Brothers during an appearance on a CNN special news report.



The short opens with the words "Will History Stop Repeating Itself?", before cutting together footage of the arrests of Floyd and Eric Garner, who died after being placed in a chokehold by a white police officer in 2014, combined with a clip from his 1989 movie Do the Right Thing, in which Bill Nunn's character Radio Raheem dies during a brawl after being choked by police officers.



Speaking to CNN host Don Lemon, the BlacKkKlansman director said the protesters, even those who have turned to rioting, are merely demanding justice against the ongoing issue of racism and police brutality in America.



"How can people not understand why people are acting the way they are?" he warned. "This is not new, we saw with the riots in the '60s, the assassination of Dr (Martin Luther) King, every time something jumps off and we don't get our justice, people are reacting the way they do to be heard ... We are seeing this again and again and again...This is the thing: the killing of black bodies, that is what this country is built upon."



Spike later posted the short film on Twitter with the caption, "3 Brothers-Radio Raheem, Eric Garner And George Floyd."