James Cameron back in New Zealand to resume filming Avatar sequels

James Cameron has landed back in New Zealand to resume filming his Avatar sequels.

The director, along with producer Jon Landau, arrived in the country to restart production, and the pair will now have to complete a mandatory 14-day government supervised quarantine.

“Made it to New Zealand. Our 14-day government supervised self-isolation now begins," Landau captioned a photo on Twitter, which features him and Cameron wearing face masks and plastic visors as they departed the plane after the 13-hour flight.

Filming on the back-to-back sequels was halted in March amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, with the cast and crew sent home indefinitely as restrictions were imposed on countries around the world to stop the spread of the virus.

According to Variety, Cameron was able to negotiate his entry into the country – while the borders are still closed to almost all foreign travellers – because he used a border exemption clause for foreigners considered of "significant economic value”.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been praised for her swift response to the virus, with cases of infection barely over 1,000 and just 22 deaths.

Landau told local news website RNZ that he and Cameron were looking forward to going back to work in New Zealand because of the efforts taken to curb the spread of the virus.

“So we feel we're coming back to the safest place in the world possible thanks to a team of people that we've worked with. We believe we have a very thoughtful, detailed and diligent safety plan that will keep everybody as safe as possible in these unprecedented times," he explained.

Avatar 2 is set for release in December 2021.