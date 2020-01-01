Kim Kardashian offers financial aid to protester hit by rubber bullet

Kim Kardashian has offered financial support to a young woman shot with a rubber bullet by police while protesting.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a public appeal on Twitter after seeing a picture of the protester's facial injuries amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota cops last week.

"This is heartbreaking and so disturbing," Kim wrote. "Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it."

The woman in the photograph goes by Shannyn Sharyse Nara on Facebook and Twitter, and she posted multiple videos of protests to Facebook beginning on Friday evening before incurring the injury and subsequent hospitalisation.

"As many of you saw last night, I protested and at the end of one my videos you can see the aftermath of me taking a rubber bullet or something straight to the head," she wrote on Saturday. "My forehead has a chunk out of it and the doctors couldn't even stitch it because of the debris. My right eye is swollen and took an hour before I could open it. Both of my eyes are messed up from debris that got trapped in them and I have to use numbing drops just to be able to open them."

The woman also posted the pictures to Twitter, where they quickly went viral, with Patricia Arquette among the thousands who responded to her tweets.

It is unclear whether Kim has managed to get in contact as yet.

Unarmed African-American man Floyd passed away on 25 May after being apprehended by four police officers. Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who was filmed kneeling on his neck, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.