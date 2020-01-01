NEWS Mission: Impossible 7 set to resume filming in September Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 is set to resume filming in September.



The 57-year-old actor is reprising his role as spy Ethan Hunt in Christopher McQuarrie's upcoming sequels, alongside Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson and franchise newcomers Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.



Back in February, the cast and crew were due to begin a three-week stint in the Italian city of Venice, but production was shut down by studio executives at Paramount Pictures as Italian government officials imposed a strict lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.



Now, first assistant director Tommy Gormley has confirmed that filming can get underway in just over three months and still be on schedule for the movie's November 2021 release date.



"We hope to start shooting again in September. We were days from shooting in Venice - we were right at the epicentre when it all kicked off - so we had to shut down in Venice where we were four or five days from shooting," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme, following the publication of the British Film Commission's new safety guidelines titled: "Working Safely During COVID-19 in Film and High-End TV Drama Production".



"We hope to restart in September, we hope to visit all the countries we planned to and look to do a big chunk of it back in the U.K. on the backlot and in the studio, so September through to end April/May is our targets. We are convinced we can do this," Gormley explained.



The seventh instalment was scheduled to be released in July 2021, but was pushed back to November 2021 in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. It is being filmed back-to-back with the eighth instalment.