Cathy Yan denies Birds of Prey underwent extensive reshoots

Cathy Yan has denied claims suggesting her movie Birds of Prey was subject to extensive reshoots.

Over the weekend, director David Ayer told his Twitter followers about a scene in his 2016 movie Suicide Squad that had to be reshot, and Yan expressed sympathy with her fellow DC filmmaker and added, "I know the pain."

Film writer Grace Randolph responded to the tweet by repeating her claim that Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie as Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn, underwent "massive reshoots" to remove a "d**k pics" storyline and that John Wick director Chad Stahelski was brought in to "add more action".

Yan responded by tweeting: "Excuse me, you have no idea what you're talking about. It's fascinating you would deem to try when you weren't part of the process whatsoever."

In the ensuing exchange, it emerged the storyline in question regarded a classical statue of Ewan McGregor's character Roman Sionis.

"The storyline was that you could see Roman's d**k on the statue in the picture in the diamond - and he was upset it looked 'small' so that's why he was so fixated on getting it back," Randolph wrote, to which Yan replied, "This is not true. There has never been any discussion around the size of Roman's d**k. I can't believe I even have to write that! The original script called for an image of Roman as Michelangelo's David. You know? Art?"

The director then explained to another user that the scene didn't work and they only needed McGregor to record automated dialogue replacement (ADR) rather than reshoot anything.

"It was a joke to show how narcissist he is. It didn't work - we all agreed - so we rewrote some ADR. That's it. Absolutely no reshoots we're devoted to this nonsense issue," she wrote.

Birds of Prey, also starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, was released in February.