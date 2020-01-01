NEWS Tracee Ellis Ross insists The High Note isn't inspired by her superstar mother Diana Ross Newsdesk Share with :





Tracee Ellis Ross has rubbished rumours her character in The High Note is not based on her mother Diana Ross.



In the upcoming drama, she plays fictional music icon Grace Davis, who is trying to reinvent herself after a decade-long hiatus by recording a new album.



And in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tracee was quizzed about the inspiration for her character, and slammed reports that she was based on her mother, who herself made several comebacks in the music industry.

"I did not share any of this with her. I told her I got a big movie, but I did not tell her what the movie was and that I had to sing in the movie," the 47-year-old explained. "I walked through that on my own and with a lot of tears with friends.



"And I understand there have been a lot of questions, like, 'Are you playing your mum in the movie? Is this movie inspired by your mum?' And the answer to that is no."



Director Nisha Ganatra also revealed that she collaborated with Tracee on the role and made a conscious effort to avoid Grace Davis having any similarities to the Endless Love hitmaker.



"We used a lot of references. It was Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Madonna, Tina Turner. We pulled from all the biggest, biggest icons to make this character, Grace Davis, and pulled really specific things from each one of them so that she had a very clear idea of who she was and where she came from and wasn't doing an imitation of her mum," she stated.



"That would have been, I think, just disappointing for everybody.”



The High Note, also starring Dakota Johnson, is now available via on-demand streaming services.