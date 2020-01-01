Jimmy Fallon addresses anger over controversial blackface sketch

Jimmy Fallon addressed anger over his past wearing of blackface during the latest episode of his late-night talk show on Monday night.

Last week, forgotten footage of The Tonight Show host's impersonation of African-American comic Chris Rock on Saturday Night Live from 20 years ago resurfaced on the Internet, prompting him to issue an apology.

On Monday's show, Fallon tackled the issue in his opening monologue, and explained how he was "horrified" and "embarrassed" over his past actions. He also asked his first guest, National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) president Derrick Johnson, how he could "figure out how to be a better ally".

Johnson responded, "We are all born flawed, but flawed is part of the journey we are on to get to perfection. If anyone can stand up and say, 'I haven't made a mistake,' run because that person is clearly a liar."

The NAACP chief went on to note that those wanting to understand racism and how it affects people of colour needed to continue to talk and listen to those who experience it.

He advised: "Keeping the dialogue open, appreciating the uniqueness we all bring to the table and celebrating that uniqueness and not allowing demagogues to create otherness from people who may be different."

Fallon also spoke to CNN anchor Don Lemon about the hurt he felt covering the death of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May, and the ensuing protests across the U.S.

After praising the comedian for owning up to his past errors, the TV newsman, who called on celebrities to speak up about Floyd's death, gave Fallon suggestions on how white allies could help people of colour fight racism.

"The biggest thing is to take some action," he said. "Use whatever platform you have, wherever you are and try to do something for a person of colour, or understand a person of colour or improve conditions. When something happens in the workplace that you perceive to be discriminatory, don't stand by, speak up!"