Lin-Manuel Miranda apologises for failing to publicly denounce systemic racism sooner

Lin-Manuel Miranda has apologised for failing to publicly denounce systemic racism and white supremacy sooner.



In the wake of riots across the U.S., following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of white police officers, the 40-year-old Hamilton creator and actor took to social media to affirm his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.



He began his short Twitter statement by pointing out how quickly the Broadway show was to respond to previous crises and incidents of racism and hatred.



"We spoke out on the day of the Pulse shooting. We spoke out when Vice President Mike Pence came to our show 10 days after the election," he said. "That we have not yet firmly spoken the inarguable truth that Black Lives Matter and denounced systematic racism and white supremacy from our official Hamilton channels is a moral failure on our part... As the writer of the show, I take responsibility and apologise for my part in this moral failure."



He also apologised for "not pushing harder and faster for us to speak these self-evident truths under the Hamilton banner which has come to mean so much to so many of you".



"Hamilton doesn't exist without the black and brown artists who created and revolutionised and changed the world through the culture, music and language of hip-hop," Miranda continued. "Literally, the idea of the show doesn't exist without the brilliant black and brown artists in our cast, crew and production team who breathe life into this story every time it's performed.



"It's up to us and words and deeds to stand up for our fellow citizens. It's up to us to do the work to be better allies and have each other's backs."