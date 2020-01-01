Emily Ratajkowski slams those 'doing the bare minimum' on Black Tuesday

Emily Ratajkowski is calling out those "doing the bare minimum" by simply posting black squares on social media as part of Blackout Tuesday.

The model took to social media on Tuesday amid the campaign dedicated to promoting the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death which saw entertainment industry officials shutting down all promotions for the day and many stars closing down their websites in support. The African-American man was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer crushed his neck for nearly nine minutes.

His killing has sparked protests throughout the U.S. and many chose to partake in a social media blackout, also on Tuesday, by posting black squares. But the {Gone Girl star is less than impressed with those who chose to post the image but do nothing more.

"So easy to post a black square. I'm seeing people who haven't posted in YEARS come on to post a black square," she wrote on Instagram. "Your silence was embarrassing and now you can feel good about yourself while doing the bare minimum. This is the worst kind of (virtue) signaling."

Ratajkowski branded the blackout "dangerous" as well, noting that the blank images are masking helpful information that isn't being shared by the mainstream media.

She added, "The mainstream media isn't blacking out today, the MAGA (Make America Great Again) dudes in my mentions aren't blacking out today. Clogging up the only reliable news source and communication channel ISNT HELPFUL (sic)," she wrote, before providing a video showing the now darkened and blank #BlackLivesMatter hashtag on Instagram filled with black squares.

Black Lives Matter chiefs have urged followers not to tag their black squares with the movement's name, but to use the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday instead.