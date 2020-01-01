NEWS Lea Michele loses food delivery firm gig over bullying allegations Newsdesk Share with :





Lea Michele has been dropped as a spokeswoman for recipe kit delivery service HelloFresh amid accusations she bullied a Glee castmate.



Samantha Ware hit out at the actress/singer after she offered up a Black Lives Matter protest support tweet over the weekend, insisting Michele was awful to her on the set of the TV show and made her life "a living hell".



Ware's claims were backed by two other Glee actors who also targeted Michele's alleged bad behaviour, prompting Ariana Grande and Keke Palmer to unfollow her on social media, and on Tuesday, HelloFresh bosses severed ties too.



"HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind," they said in a statement. "We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately."



In her initial Twitter response to Michele, Ware wrote: "Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?!... Cause I'll never forget... I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 's**t in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."



Michele posted her most recent ad for HelloFresh on 20 May. The 33-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, has not yet responded to Ware's allegations.



Ware, 28, starred as new student Jane Hayward in the sixth and final season of Glee, while Michele appeared as Rachel Berry in all six seasons.