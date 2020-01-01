NEWS Jaime King arrested at Black Lives Matter protest Newsdesk Share with :





Jaime King was arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday night.



The actress broke the news to fans in a message posted on her Twitter page and claimed that she'd ended up in handcuffs despite the Los Angeles display being entirely "peaceful".



"Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. - Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct," she tweeted.



Jaime later added that she remained on a bus and did not have access to a bathroom or medical supplies.



"Currently still on the bus for over 4 hours. Took us from 77th precinct to San Pedro. Women w/no access to vital meds, bathrooms, bleeding through their pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMatter," the 41-year-old posted.



Jaime was one of nearly 2,000 activists who protested outside of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's official residence in Hancock Park in a bid to pressure the politician into lowering the Los Angeles Police Department's huge budget.



The demonstration was arranged by members of the L.A. arm of the Black Lives Matter movement - who have been organising numerous protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on 25 May.



All four police officers involved have been fired and one, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - he was caught on camera kneeling on Floyd's neck for close to nine minutes.



Jaime's arrest comes after Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse also claimed he was arrested during a "peaceful" protest in Santa Monica, California over the weekend.