NEWS Alec Baldwin defends Woody Allen Instagram post during Blackout Tuesday Newsdesk Share with :





Alec Baldwin has defended promoting his interview with Woody Allen on Instagram during Blackout Tuesday.



The 30 Rock star faced backlash when he shared a picture of Allen, who has been accused of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, on his page to promote their conversation on his podcast, Here's The Thing.



"I've worked on three Woody Allen films, each being a highlight of my career," Baldwin wrote alongside the image. "Today he joins me on my podcast and we talk about everything from his mentors, to his method of directing, and the accusation of sexual abuse."



However, the timing of his post drew ire from many of his followers, given that it was Blackout Tuesday - when people avoided posting anything other than black squares to draw attention to the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of white police officers.



"Always love following your account but this is a tone deaf thing to post today," one person wrote. Another accused him of "defending a paedophile", at which point Baldwin attempted to defend his move, but his response only served to aggravate his critics.



Explaining that he is obligated to promote his podcast episodes on certain days to support his guests' various projects, Baldwin continued: "We make every effort to honor those requests. Allen is no exception. As for the perceived lack of sensitivity re BlackOutTuesday, I had no idea about this...national day of whatever.'



"Three things: the professional lives of some people cannot be put on hold at the whims of political correctness. I believe Allen is innocent and that is my right. Posting a black screen today or any other day, though a decent sentiment, is not an effective political stance."



Allen has always strenuously denied Farrow's sexual molestation claims.