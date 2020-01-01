Vanessa Morgan blasts Riverdale writers for treatment of 'sidekick' black characters

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan has hit out at the show's writers for their portrayal of black roles as "sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads".

The actress has played Toni Topaz in the hit comic book show since 2017, but taking to Twitter amid protests across the U.S. following the murder of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis cops last week, Morgan aired her grievances with bosses at The CW programme.

On Sunday, she wrote: "Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people.

"Tired of us also being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show."

After fans commented on the post asking if the 28-year-old was referring to working on Riverdale, she returned to the platform two days later and added: "Lmao (Laugh my a*s off) too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least... girl i could go on for day (sic)."

Morgan also insisted Toni was being "used as the token biracial bisexual" character on the series.

However, the star has no ill will toward her co-stars, as she made sure her followers do not attack them on social media for her comments.

"My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends," she stated. "They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back."

Lili Reinhart was among those publicly supporting Morgan, as she replied to her: "We love you, V. And support you 10000 per cent."