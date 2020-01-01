Chris Hemsworth highlights Australia's Reconciliation Week

Action man Chris Hemsworth has marked Australia's Reconciliation Week by pledging his support to the First Nations people.

The Avengers star took to Instagram on Tuesday (02Jun20) to voice his backing for the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the U.S. and the world, in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed last week (25May20) after a white police officer in Minnesota kneeled on his neck while taking him into custody.

Hemsworth first participated in the #BlackoutTuesday initiative by uploading a simple black image on his timeline to draw attention to the urgent need for action to tackle social injustice and racism in America, before turning his focus to Indigenous Australians in his homeland.

"Hi all, I'm in full support (of) #blackouttuesday and in light of what's happening in the US and it being reconciliation week here in Australia I want to say that I stand with Australia's First Nations people with solidarity, compassion and love," he wrote in a separate post bearing the annual event's logo.

"In a just, equitable and reconciled Australia, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children will have the same life chances and choices as non-Indigenous children, and the length and quality of a person's life will not be determined by their racial background," the father-of-three continued.

"At its heart, reconciliation is about strengthening relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous peoples, for the benefit of all Australians. Please visit https://www.reconciliation.org.au/what-is-reconciliation/ to find out more".