Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye'

Doctors looking after ailing Broadway star Nick Cordero have advised his wife to "say goodbye" as it would take a "miracle" for him to recover from his lengthy coronavirus battle.

The Rock of Ages actor has been hospitalised since March (20), when he was placed in a medically-induced coma and subsequently had to have his leg amputated and a temporary pacemaker fitted after encountering a multitude of complications.

He has since also suffered two mini-strokes and a lung infection, among other issues, and medical officials have repeatedly warned Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, to be prepared for the worst.

In her latest social media update, the fitness instructor reveals doctors have suggested she say her farewells to Cordero before it's too late, but Kloots is refusing to accept the end is near and is choosing to keep the faith.

On Wednesday (03Jun20), she posted a photo of Cordero sharing a hug and a kiss with their now-11-month-old son Elvis, and wrote, "I've been told a couple times that he won't make it. I've been told to say goodbye. I've been told it would take a miracle."

"Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes," she continued.

"He's still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!"

Kloots added, "Like my dad has said since day one, every day he's still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick."