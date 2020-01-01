NEWS Glee producer calls on male stars to apologise for their bad behaviour Newsdesk Share with :





Glee producer Marti Noxon has called on some of the show's male stars to follow Lea Michele's lead and apologise for their bad behaviour on set.



Mum-to-be Lea was called out by a handful of castmates on the show for the way she made them feel in between takes over the weekend, prompting the actress and swinger to issue a statement, in which she apologised for coming across in a negative fashion, but consulting producer Noxon insists there were plenty of male divas who should also be saying sorry.



In a series of since-deleted tweets, Marti wrote: "Hey, I'm all for calling out bad behavior and even for some schadenfreude when that behavior is punished. That said, on GLEE there were LOTS of bad actors. Who were NOT women. People in the industry know who I'm talking about. Why aren't we calling them out?



"It seems to me that women are the first to go under the bus. But a lot of males get away with being the bullies-in-chief. How come we let them get away with it? Maybe it's because as long as they earn someone money, they get a pass."



When she was asked to name names, she took the high road and wrote: "(I'm) going to leave that to my male allies. It's their turn."



The attacks on Lea began over the weekend began when former Glee castmate Samantha Ware claimed she made he life on set a "living hell" and threatened to "s**t in my wig".



She was supported by Amber Riley and Melissa Benoist, who both liked Ware's tweet, and Heather Morris, who confessed Michele was "very unpleasant" to work with, among others.



Lea responded by stating: "I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."