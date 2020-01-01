Kristen Bell raising her daughters to be 'morally-compassed women'

Kristen Bell is determined to raise her daughters to be anti-racist.

The Good Place actress shares daughters Delta, five, and Lincoln, seven, with husband Dax Shepard, and an interview with Channel Q, discussed teaching her girls about the importance of being true to themselves.

"I know that I don't care what my girls grow up to be in their career, what their sexual choices are going to be, what their love choices are going to be," she explained. "I just want to love them because we have one ride on this planet and what is the friggin' point of spending it hating?

"I know in my bones that human beings are human beings. And that love is love, and love is never something you challenge, and that you've got to look for sameness if you're to have any happiness in your life. So why would I care who loves who? That's not my business."

In addition, Kristen and Dax are doing their best to raise their children as "morally-compassed women", a pertinent topic at the moment due to the outrage sweeping the U.S. following the shocking death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers on 25 May.

And the star is certain her girls will grow up "formidable and opinionated".

"I will raise anti-racists," the 39-year-old insisted. "My husband and I are very opinionated; we talk a lot. Our kids are a nightmare. They're a nightmare because they will tell you your opinion. We constantly joke about the fact that we're raising two girls that they're going to be a nightmare for 18 years, but God bless when we send them into the world, they are going to be formidable, opinionated, kind, morally-compassed women, and I'm so grateful for that."