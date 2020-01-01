Jodie Comer and Glenda Jackson lead BAFTA TV Award nominations

Jodie Comer and Glenda Jackson will compete for the Leading Actress gong at the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards.

Jodie has received another nomination for her performance as deadly assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve, while two-time Oscar winner Glenda is up for her portrayal of a woman battling dementia in Elizabeth is Missing

The other contenders for the prize are Samantha Morton (I Am Kirsty) and Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack).

Battling it out for the Leading Actor in a Drama Award are The Capture's Callum Turner, Stephen Graham (The Virtues), Takehiro Hira (Giri/Haji), and Jared Harris for Chernobyl. Chernobyl has the most nominations across the main and craft categories, with a total of 14 nods.

The show, about the 1986 nuclear disaster at a Soviet power station, is also up for the Mini-Series Award alongside A Confession, The Victim, and The Virtues. The nominees for Best Drama Series are The Crown, The End of the F***ing World, Gentleman Jack, and Giri/Haji.

Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl) and Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), are among the nominees in the supporting acting categories.

Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford both landed a nomination for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, competing with Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam) and Sarah Kendall (Frayed). Additionally, Fleabag landed a Scripted Comedy nod.

Succession, When They See Us, Unbelievable, and Euphoria are all up for the International Award.

The 2020 British Academy Television Awards, presented by British comedian Richard Ayoade, will take place on 31 July in a closed studio, with nominees invited to accept their awards virtually.

The full list of nominees for the main awards is as follows:

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Last Leg

The Ranganation

Taskmaster

Current Affairs

Growing Up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches)

The Hunt for Jihadi John

Is Labour Anti-Semitic (Panorama)

Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag

Drama Series

The Crown

The End of the F***ing World

Gentleman Jack

Giri Haji

Entertainment Performance

Frankie Boyle - Frankie Boyle's New World Order

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Lee Mack - Would I Lie to You

Mo Gilligan -The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

Entertainment Programme

The Greatest Dancer

The Rap Game UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

Factual Series

Crime and Punishment

Don't F**k With Cats

Leaving Neverland

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure

Features

Joe Lycett's Got Your Back

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Snackmasters

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Gbemisola Ikumelo - Famalam - BBC Studios/BBC Three

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

Sarah Kendall Frayed - Merman, Guesswork Television/Sky One

Sian Clifford Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

International

Euphoria

Succession

Unbelievable

When They See Us

Leading Actor

Callum Turner - The Capture - Heyday Television, NBC Universal/BBC One

Jared Harris - Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Stephen Graham - The Virtues

Takehiro Hira - Giri/Haji

Leading Actress

Glenda Jackson - Elizabeth is Missing - STV Productions/BBC One

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve - Sid Gentle Films/BBC One

Samantha Morton - I Am Kirsty

Suranne Jones - Gentleman Jack

Live Event

Blue Planet Live

Election 2019 Live: The Results (ITV)

Glastonbury 2019

Operation Live

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Guz Khan - Man Like Mobeen

Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats

Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education

Youssef Kerkour - Home - Jantaculum

Mini-Series

A Confession

Chernobyl

The Victim

The Virtues

News Coverage

Hong Kong Protests

ITV News At Ten: Election Results

Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)

Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones to Knife Crime

Reality & Constructed Factual

Celebrity Gogglebox

Harry's Heroes: The Full English

Race Across the World

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe

Derry Girls

Fleabag

Stath Lets Flats

Short Form Programme

Anywhere But Westminster

Brain in Gear

Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle

Toni_With_An_I

Single Documentary

The Abused

David Harewood: Psychosis and Me

The Family Secret

The Last Survivors

Single Drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War

Elizabeth is Missing

The Left Behind

Responsible Child

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City

Specialist Factual

8 Days: To the Moon and Back

Seven Worlds, One Planet

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution Production Team - BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit/BBC Two

Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story

Sport

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa

ICC Cricket World Cup Final

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA

Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final

Supporting Actor

Joe Absolom - A Confession

Josh O'Connor - The Crown - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl - Sister Pictures,

Will Sharpe - Giri/Haji

Supporting Actress

Helen Behan - The Virtues

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Jasmine Jobson - Top Boy

Naomi Ackie - The End of the F***ing World

Virgin Media Must-See Moment

Coronation Street - The Death of Sinead Osborne - ITV Studios/ITV

Fleabag - Confessional scene - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

Game of Thrones - Arya Kills the Night King

Gavin and Stacey - Nessa Proposes to Smithy

Line of Duty - John Corbett's Death

Love Island - Michael recouples after Casa Amor