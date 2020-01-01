Jodie Comer and Glenda Jackson lead BAFTA TV Award nominations

- NEWS
Jodie Comer and Glenda Jackson will compete for the Leading Actress gong at the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards.
Jodie has received another nomination for her performance as deadly assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve, while two-time Oscar winner Glenda is up for her portrayal of a woman battling dementia in Elizabeth is Missing
The other contenders for the prize are Samantha Morton (I Am Kirsty) and Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack).
Battling it out for the Leading Actor in a Drama Award are The Capture's Callum Turner, Stephen Graham (The Virtues), Takehiro Hira (Giri/Haji), and Jared Harris for Chernobyl. Chernobyl has the most nominations across the main and craft categories, with a total of 14 nods.
The show, about the 1986 nuclear disaster at a Soviet power station, is also up for the Mini-Series Award alongside A Confession, The Victim, and The Virtues. The nominees for Best Drama Series are The Crown, The End of the F***ing World, Gentleman Jack, and Giri/Haji.
Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl) and Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), are among the nominees in the supporting acting categories.
Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford both landed a nomination for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, competing with Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam) and Sarah Kendall (Frayed). Additionally, Fleabag landed a Scripted Comedy nod.
Succession, When They See Us, Unbelievable, and Euphoria are all up for the International Award.
The 2020 British Academy Television Awards, presented by British comedian Richard Ayoade, will take place on 31 July in a closed studio, with nominees invited to accept their awards virtually.
The full list of nominees for the main awards is as follows:
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Graham Norton Show
The Last Leg
The Ranganation
Taskmaster
Current Affairs
Growing Up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches)
The Hunt for Jihadi John
Is Labour Anti-Semitic (Panorama)
Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag
Drama Series
The Crown
The End of the F***ing World
Gentleman Jack
Giri Haji
Entertainment Performance
Frankie Boyle - Frankie Boyle's New World Order
Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
Lee Mack - Would I Lie to You
Mo Gilligan -The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
Entertainment Programme
The Greatest Dancer
The Rap Game UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
Factual Series
Crime and Punishment
Don't F**k With Cats
Leaving Neverland
Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure
Features
Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Snackmasters
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Gbemisola Ikumelo - Famalam - BBC Studios/BBC Three
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
Sarah Kendall Frayed - Merman, Guesswork Television/Sky One
Sian Clifford Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
International
Euphoria
Succession
Unbelievable
When They See Us
Leading Actor
Callum Turner - The Capture - Heyday Television, NBC Universal/BBC One
Jared Harris - Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Stephen Graham - The Virtues
Takehiro Hira - Giri/Haji
Leading Actress
Glenda Jackson - Elizabeth is Missing - STV Productions/BBC One
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve - Sid Gentle Films/BBC One
Samantha Morton - I Am Kirsty
Suranne Jones - Gentleman Jack
Live Event
Blue Planet Live
Election 2019 Live: The Results (ITV)
Glastonbury 2019
Operation Live
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Guz Khan - Man Like Mobeen
Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats
Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education
Youssef Kerkour - Home - Jantaculum
Mini-Series
A Confession
Chernobyl
The Victim
The Virtues
News Coverage
Hong Kong Protests
ITV News At Ten: Election Results
Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)
Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones to Knife Crime
Reality & Constructed Factual
Celebrity Gogglebox
Harry's Heroes: The Full English
Race Across the World
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Scripted Comedy
Catastrophe
Derry Girls
Fleabag
Stath Lets Flats
Short Form Programme
Anywhere But Westminster
Brain in Gear
Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle
Toni_With_An_I
Single Documentary
The Abused
David Harewood: Psychosis and Me
The Family Secret
The Last Survivors
Single Drama
Brexit: The Uncivil War
Elizabeth is Missing
The Left Behind
Responsible Child
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Holby City
Specialist Factual
8 Days: To the Moon and Back
Seven Worlds, One Planet
Thatcher: A Very British Revolution Production Team - BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit/BBC Two
Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story
Sport
2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa
ICC Cricket World Cup Final
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA
Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final
Supporting Actor
Joe Absolom - A Confession
Josh O'Connor - The Crown - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl - Sister Pictures,
Will Sharpe - Giri/Haji
Supporting Actress
Helen Behan - The Virtues
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Jasmine Jobson - Top Boy
Naomi Ackie - The End of the F***ing World
Virgin Media Must-See Moment
Coronation Street - The Death of Sinead Osborne - ITV Studios/ITV
Fleabag - Confessional scene - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
Game of Thrones - Arya Kills the Night King
Gavin and Stacey - Nessa Proposes to Smithy
Line of Duty - John Corbett's Death
Love Island - Michael recouples after Casa Amor