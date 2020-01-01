NEWS Wes Anderson and Viggo Mortensen's movies chosen for Cannes Film Festival Official Selection Newsdesk Share with :





Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and Viggo Mortensen's directorial debut have made the 2020 Cannes Film Festival's Official Selection.



The annual French film event, which usually takes place in May, was cancelled in its physical form this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers wanted to support the movies submitted to premiere there by releasing its Official Selection line-up.



The shortlist of 56 titles were unveiled in Paris on Wednesday evening and the presentation confirmed that Anderson's latest, starring Timothee Chalamet, Frances McDormand, and Tilda Swinton, was set for a Cannes debut, as well as Mortenson's Falling, which he wrote, directed and stars in, and Francis Lee's Ammonite, a romance drama starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.



"In such upsetting times, a little personal joy. I am utterly thrilled Ammonite has been selected for Cannes 2020. To be amongst the other filmmakers is a complete honour. I can't wait for you all to see it soon. Thank you @Festival_Cannes," Lee tweeted.



Other notable entries in the Official Selection include Pixar's upcoming animation Soul, featuring the voice of Jamie Foxx, Summer 85 by Francois Ozon, and Steve McQueen's films Mangrove and Lovers Rock, which form part of his Small Axe anthology of five feature-length stories.



On Wednesday evening, the 12 Years a Slave filmmaker announced he was dedicating the films to African-American man George Floyd, following his death at the hands of white police officers on 25 May, and "all the other black people that have been murdered, seen or unseen, because of who they are, in the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere".



Other titles include Asa Ga Kuru (True Mothers) by Naomi Kawase, Druk (Another Round) by Thomas Vinterberg, and Peninsula, Yeon Sang-Ho's sequel to his 2016 zombie horror movie Train to Busan.



Movies in the Official Selection will not compete for the Palme d'Or this year. However, they will each receive a "Cannes 2020" label and be able to premiere at another festival instead. They can even compete at Spain's San Sebastian Film Festival in September.