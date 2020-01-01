Hollywood rallies round John Boyega following Black Lives Matter speech

J.J. Abrams, Mark Hamill and Jordan Peele have pledged to support John Boyega after he feared he would never work again following his anti-racism speech at Black Lives Matter rally.

The Star Wars actor attended the protest in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday and gave a speech to the crowd in which he condemned racial injustice and called for action.

"Look I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, f**k that," Boyega told the crowd, as his voice broke with emotion. "Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting. I ain’t waiting."

After a video of Boyega's speech went viral on Twitter, filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry urged other Hollywood creatives to make a pledge to work with the Attack the Block star in the future.

"I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well," he wrote.

Abrams, who directed the 28-year-old in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, wrote: "You KNOW that as long as I’m allowed to keep working, I’ll always be begging to work with you. Deep respect and love, my friend."

"Have before and would again, in a heartbeat. So proud of John today," wrote Edgar Wright, who was an executive producer on 2011's Attack the Block.

"We got you, John," Get Out director Peele replied, as well as Lin Manuel-Miranda, who tweeted: "Oh god I WISH, Ojalá! From Attack The Block to this day!"

Hamill, who has worked with Boyega on all three of the Star Wars sequels, penned an emotional note to the young actor.

"Never been more proud of you, John. @JohnBoyega (love), dad," he posted.

The official Star Wars Twitter account also threw its support behind the British actor, and even shared a link where fans could watch his speech at the rally. "We stand with and support you, @JohnBoyega," they wrote.

Protests have been taking place in the U.S., U.K. and around the world in response to the tragic death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis last week.