Dwayne Johnson slams President Trump's lack of 'compassion' amid Black Lives Matter protests

Dwayne Johnson has hit out at U.S. President Donald Trump's lack of "compassion" in a lengthy video amid the heightened political tensions across the nation.



On Thursday, the Jumanji: The Next Level star posted a clip of him giving an impassioned speech on Instagram. During the video, Johnson voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of white police officers on 25 May, and directly addressed the camera while repeating the phrase, "Where are you?"



"Like the majority of Americans, I'm not a politician and I've never been elected to office and I am not the President of the United States," he continued. "But I am a man and I am a father who cares so deeply about my family, about my children and the world they will live in. I care so deeply about our country and every single person in it.



"That's who I am. I am a man who is frustrated, I'm disappointed, I'm angry but I'm also doing my best to stay focused and as calm as I can possibly be in the pocket, to make the best decisions for my family and make the best decisions for our country."



In the accompanying caption, Johnson repeated his concerns and begged Trump to take "full accountability for our country".



"Maybe one day that galvanising leader will emerge," the 48-year-old added. "Either way, the process to change has already begun."



On Wednesday, prosecutors filed a tougher charge against Derek Chauvin, the cop who knelt on Floyd's neck and blocked his airways during the arrest, increasing it to second-degree murder.



The three other officers at the scene - Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao - have now been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.