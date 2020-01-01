NEWS Hugh Jackman slammed for 'propaganda' post amid Black Lives Matter protests Newsdesk Share with :





Hugh Jackman has come under fire from fans on Twitter for sharing a photo of a protester hugging a police officer amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations.



George Floyd was killed after a white cop in Minneapolis, Minnesota knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, despite Floyd's insistence he couldn't breathe.



Since the incident took place last month, protests have been ongoing across the U.S. and worldwide, calling for an end to racial injustice and support for the Black Lives Matter movement.



However, while numerous stars have voiced their support, The Greatest Showman actor came under fire for posting a picture showing a rioter and police officer uniting, along with the caption: "Solidarity."



Fans immediately hit out at Hugh, claiming he should be sharing pictures of police brutality during the riots instead, and criticising the star for saying it represents unity.



"This is so disappointing. You're helping to spread propaganda," one user responded. "If you want to share something, there's plenty of images and videos of protests from around the world that don't include PR opportunities for police officers."



"Jesus Christ, someone show me one celebrity that isn't a disappointment," another fan said, while a third posted: "I'm sorry but you can't post that if you aren't also sharing the videos of police brutality!



"The news is doing enough of sharing this bulls**t instead of what's actually going on. Peaceful protestors being attacked for no reason by the cops who are supposed to keep them safe."



However, some fans did praise the star, with one writing: "Solidarity the way it should be. I support you. Stay safe."

The Logan actor has yet to respond to the criticism.