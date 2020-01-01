Ridley Scott: 'There's still a lot of mileage in Alien'

Ridley Scott believes there's still a lot of avenues to be explored within the Alien universe.

Scott helmed the iconic 1979 sci-fi horror movie Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley, a crew member onboard a spaceship invaded by a deadly extra-terrestrial creature, and its popularity spawned sequels directed by James Cameron, David Fincher, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet until 1997.

The Oscar nominee revisited that world with the 2012 prequel Prometheus and 2017's Alien: Covenant, but despite the latter underperforming at the box office, Scott has revealed he may not yet be done with exploring potential Alien stories.

"I still think there's a lot of mileage in Alien, but I think you'll have to now re-evolve," the filmmaker said to The Los Angeles Times. "What I always thought when I was making it, the first one, why would a creature like this be made and why was it travelling in what I always thought was a kind of war-craft, which was carrying a cargo of these eggs. What was the purpose of the vehicle and what was the purpose of the eggs? That's the thing to question - who, why, and for what purpose is the next idea, I think."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Gladiator director, who is currently residing in Los Angeles, insisted the coronavirus lockdown had been "a great opportunity to get all those unfinished scripts finished" and that he still hadn't figured out when he could resume filming The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver.

"We still have to work out when we're returning to finish it off, whenever," Scott added.