Lin-Manuel Miranda's documentary release postponed

The release of a documentary starring Lin-Manuel Miranda has been postponed out of solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, a documentary that chronicles Miranda's pre-Hamilton improv hip-hop group, Freestyle Love Supreme, and their reunion performances in New York City in 2019, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was due to be released on Hulu on Friday.

However, on Wednesday, two days before its scheduled release, the group announced on social media that they were postponing the debut to show their support for the widespread Black Lives Matter protests taking place throughout the U.S. following the shocking death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers on 25 May.

"We are for the freedom of expression, creativity, inclusion, equality, and most of all, love," they said in a statement. "Our work has always centred around creating a safe space for ideals to flourish. Our show does not exist without the generations of brilliant black artists that created two of our most beloved American art forms, jazz and hip-hop.

"Today our country, our world, struggles to reach an end to this systematic racial injustice, intolerance, police brutality and hate. We add our voices to that fight. To that struggle.

"Because in this moment, our collective attention is turned towards these most pressing concerns, we have decided to postpone the premiere of our film, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme. We believe that through activism, understanding and love, this country will realise that now is the time lasting, real change and equity."

Freestyle Love Supreme regularly staged an off-Broadway show before Miranda's success with In the Heights and Hamilton. In addition to Miranda, the documentary features Pitch Perfect star Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hamilton director Thomas Kail, and James Monroe Iglehart, who originated the role of Genie in the Broadway musical Aladdin.

No new release date for the documentary was announced.