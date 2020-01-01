Josh Gad teases possibility of Frozen 3

Josh Gad has teased the possibility of a Frozen 3.

The first movie in the Disney franchise, which was released in 2013 and featured the vocal talents of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Gad, who voices loveable snowman Olaf, went on to rake in more than $1.2 billion (£959 million) at the box office.

Last year's long-awaited sequel, Frozen 2, which explored the origins of Queen Elsa's powers and saw newcomers Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown join the cast, grossed $1.45 billion (£1.2 billion) worldwide.

In a new interview with PopCulture.com, Gad said he believes there is a story that might be worth telling in a third movie, but the decision was in the hands of directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.

"I don't know. I mean, here's the deal. Frozen 2 wasn't Frozen 2 until there was a reason to exist. And similarly, I don't know if and when there will be a Frozen 3," the 39-year-old explained.

"That's way above my pay grade, but what I can tell you is this: There was an opportunity to take these characters and bring again a sense of hope and inspiration. And it's why the team at Disney and I teamed up on the past couple of weeks to do At Home with Olaf," Gad added, referencing the online series that was created during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also revealed that the Frozen saga might not continue "in the form of a third movie", but hoped Disney bosses would find a story befitting for the much-loved characters.

"But we'll see! If there's always a story worth telling, I'm sure that Jennifer Lee and the incredible team over at Disney animation will tell that story one day," he said.