Leslie Jones regrets taking 'destructive' sledgehammer to first-ever protest

Leslie Jones took a sledgehammer to her first-ever march - but it's not an item she'd recommend to protesters today.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week, the actress revealed that she once took the tool to a gathering when she was just 22, and ended up causing destruction.

When asked what she'd change about her past activism, she candidly quipped: "I would say, 'Don't take that sledgehammer. Don't take that sledgehammer.'

"Because the sledgehammer literally made me a hero in so many places. I opened up so many doors with that sledgehammer," the Ghostbusters star continued. "I remember I broke - and I have to tell you this - it was a supermarket and there was a chain fence and they couldn't get it open. So, I came with my sledgehammer and... it went open and everybody was like, 'Yeah!'"

However, while she was praised by her fellow protesters, Leslie looks back at the decision to take it and cause destruction as a bad one on her part.

"I can laugh about it now, but imma tell you, I didn't laugh when I was riding through my city after that and seeing burnt down buildings and having nowhere to shop," she shared. "And, you know, seeing black people crying about their business being burnt down. It wasn't funny then, you know?"

Leslie added, "So, I think I would say to my 22-year-old self, 'What do you think you're gonna change by going out there with that?'"

The 52-year-old's comments come as numerous Black Lives Matter protests are taking place worldwide following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of white cops in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May.