Kylie Jenner crowned highest-paid celebrity of 2020

Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes magazine's highest-paid celebrity list for 2020.



The reality TV star sits pretty atop the list despite questions being asked about the true scale of her fortune, with experts recently valuing her earnings at $590 million (£470 million) after she pocketed $540 million (£430 million) before tax by selling 51 per cent of her Kylie Cosmetics firm to beauty retailer Coty.

However, Kylie has topped the list just days after Forbes published an article headlined Inside Kylie Jenner's Web of Lies and Why She's No Longer a Billionaire. It alleged the 22-year-old had grossly inflated the value of her cosmetics company in doctored tax documents to swindle herself onto the magazine's prestigious billionaires list. She has denied the claims.



Her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West ranks second on the rundown with $170 million (£135 million) thanks to his earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas, which now dwarfs his income from music.



In the third spot is tennis legend Roger Federer with earnings of $106.3 million (£84.6 million), just ahead of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo on $105 million (£83.6 million). In fifth place is Cristiano's great rival, FC Barcelona player Lionel Messi with $104 million (£82.8 million).



The rest of the top 10 is comprised of actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry ($97 million/£77.2 million), Brazilian soccer maestro Neymar ($95.5 million/£76 million), shock jock Howard Stern ($90 million/£71.7 million), basketball icon LeBron James ($88.2 million/£70.2 million), and action hero Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ($87.5 million/£69.7 million).



Together, the top 100 on the list earned $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million (£159 million) drop from 2019, after the global Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of concerts, sports events, and movie productions around the world.