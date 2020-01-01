NEWS Terry Crews apologises to Gabrielle Union for not supporting her after America's Got Talent exit Newsdesk Share with :





Terry Crews has apologised to Gabrielle Union for failing to support her after she was dismissed from America's Got Talent.



After the actress filed an official harassment and discrimination complaint against the AGT producers and NBC Universal executives on Thursday, the show's host confessed he had been inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping through America and wanted to apologise to the former judge for not having her back when she first criticised the TV talent contest for being a "toxic" working environment.



"I am privileged as (a) man, in a society that also has sexism built in," Terry tweeted. "This privilege carries over into my community as a Black man in relationship with Black women. It is in this light I want to make further amends with Black women, and in particular @itsgabrielleu for not recognizing the privilege I have - especially in the workplace- and adding this fact to my earlier apology."



When asked for a comment about the investigation Union's firing and complaints had prompted on the Today show in January, Crews insisted he had never experienced racism on America's Got Talent, calling it "the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment".



NBC Universal bosses and the show's producers wrapped up their investigation into Union's dismissal and claims that misogyny and racism lurk behind the scenes on the programme, ruling that nothing was found to suggest Union had been treated unfairly.



The 47-year-old has now filed a harassment and discrimination complaint, in which she accuses NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy of threatening her over her decision to speak out against racism on set.



The TV bosses have responded by insisting her allegations are "categorically untrue".



"We took Ms. Union's concerns seriously, and engaged an outside investigator who found an overarching culture of diversity on the show," a statement reads. "NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect."



Union's complaint will most likely lead to a lawsuit or arbitration with Simon Cowell, Universal TV, Syco Entertainment, and Fremantle Productions North America.



Meanwhile, the Bad Boys II star's husband, Dwyane Wade, has stood up for his wife on social media.



"Y'all have deemed her a liar after months of trying to inform y'all of the issues in the work place and also make sure other employees of color that comes after her won't have the same experiences (sic)," he tweeted. "Instead of looking thru the lens of someone who has been an advocate for the black and brown community, for women and for rape victims.



"So instead of making sure your work environment is a better place for everyone. Y'all have decided that she what? Made it all up because she lost a job? She's a black women (sic) in Hollywood she has lost out on many jobs."



The retired basketball star went on to claim the couple's house "started being watched" when negotiations between his wife and TV bosses began at the end of last year, adding: "My family started being followed. My daughter couldn't even go to swim class without us being trailed by people looking for answers. Well y'all have the answers and y'all still don't wanna listen to them."