Gun owner Sophia Bush calls for more legislation

Actress Sophia Bush has called for stricter gun legislation in the United States after revealing she is an ardent shooter.



In an interview with People, the One Tree Hill star shared that she was given her first gun when she was 12 and loved going to the range with her father as a teenager, before noting how riflery and marksmanship have helped "in my line of work".



But, unlike a lot of gun owners, Bush believes legislation has to change so weapons don't fall into the wrong hands.



"I'm a really passionate advocate for responsible gun ownership and for much stricter legislation around gun ownership," she said. "It feels a bit mental that we wouldn't regulate guns in the same way that we regulate cars, for example. You have to pass a test, have insurance, get your qualifications checked.



"People look at something like gun violence, they look at something like systemic racism, they look at something like political corruption, and they think, 'How am I ever going to do something about that? That feels big. That feels far away.’ They aren't as tuned in to how close the effect of issues like those are. It's up to all of us to remind ourselves that if this has happened to a family somewhere, it's happened to our family."



Sophia also urged her followers to use their platforms to speak out on the topic.



“If this is important to you, post about it, talk about it. Offer some facts to the people who are in your circle,” the 37-year-old stated. “Figure out how you can have a conversation publicly and how you can have a conversation at home and to make sure that you're doing both. Your platform is yours, and you can use it for the betterment of society."