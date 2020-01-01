Riverdale creator promises to 'do better' following Vanessa Morgan's diversity criticism

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has vowed to make the hit show more diverse.

Actress Vanessa Morgan, who has played Toni Topaz in the hit comic book show since 2017, aired her grievances with bosses at The CW programme on Twitter on Sunday amid the Black Lives Matter protests following the shocking death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis cops on 25 May.

"Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people," she wrote. "Tired of us also being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show."

The 28-year-old then added in a post two days later that she's "paid the least" out of all the actors on the series.

But on Thursday, Roberto responded to Vanessa’s claims, apologising to her and vowing to makes changes.

“We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right. We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honour her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of colour,” he wrote on Instagram. “Change is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it."

He added that while all of the show writers have made donations to the Black Lives Matter movement's Los Angeles arm, "we know where the work must happen for us. In the writers’ room".

Roberto shared the same post on Twitter, with Vanessa retweeting it.