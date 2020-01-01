Film critics speak out as The Help reaches number one on Netflix

Film critics have urged audiences to watch better "black films" in response to The Help becoming the most-watched movie on Netflix.

The 2011 drama, starring Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Emma Stone, is set during the Civil Rights Movement in 1963 and focuses on two black maids who have their racist experiences documented in a book by a white aspiring journalist. Despite its success at the time, the movie has since been denounced for focusing on the 'white saviour' narrative and sidelining the black characters.

The Help was added to the streaming service this week and went straight to the top of the movie chart. Its popularity on Netflix coincides with widespread Black Lives Matter protests over the death of unarmed African-American George Floyd, and critics and journalists responded to The Help's chart position by urging people to watch other documentaries and films about racial injustice and inequality instead.

"I'm so sorry but the last thing folx (folks) need to be watching are bootleg 'racial reconciliation' movies like 'The Help,'" film critic Rebecca Theodore-Vachon wrote. "If you need a list of Black films, Black film critics are on here happy to suggest some really good ones."

"Do not watch the f**king 'Help' right now...literally anything but 'The Help,'" Ashly Perez posted, before suggesting viewers watch Ava DuVernay's documentary 13th, as well as her movie Selma, and the filmmaker's four-part miniseries When They See Us.

The Help was a box office hit, grossing more than $216 million (£171 million) worldwide, and Spencer landed a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance as maid Minny.

However, her co-star Davis previously confessed she regrets starring in the movie as she was disappointed with the focus of the film.

"I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn't the voices of the maids that were heard," the Oscar winner told The New York Times in 2018. "I never heard that in the course of the movie."