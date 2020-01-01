Arnold Schwarzenegger suffered nasty wrist injury while filming Total Recall

Arnold Schwarzenegger sustained a nasty wrist injury while shooting 1990 movie Total Recall.

In the sci-fi action movie, directed by Paul Verhoeven, the actor played construction worker Douglas Quaid, who finds himself embroiled in espionage on Mars, and must determine if his experiences are real or from memory implants by mysterious company Rekall.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Total Recall's release, Schwarzenegger reflected on his time filming the movie, which was one of the most expensive films ever made at the time, and revealed he was left nursing an injury after filming the scene in which his character flees from a group of hitmen in a subway station and crashes through the window of a departing train with a gun.

"They did not explode the window before I hit the window with the gun, so therefore I cut my wrist deep," he told Yahoo. "And I had to get stitched up during lunch break, which was at like midnight, because we were night shooting."

The actor quickly received medical attention and managed to hide the wound as he shot the rest of the scene.

"After I was stitched up and everything, we hid the bandages, we pulled the jacket all the way to the front and taped it up so we don't see the bandages," he quipped.

Total Recall was remade in 2012, with Colin Farrell as Quaid alongside Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Biel, and Bryan Cranston.