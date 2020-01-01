Academy acknowledges members' 'unacceptable' behaviour towards Selma premiere protest

The Academy has acknowledged David Oyelowo and Ava DuVernay's claim that their 2014 movie Selma was sabotaged by some Oscars voters following an anti-racism protest at the film's premiere.

On Thursday, the British actor, who portrayed Martin Luther King Jr. in the historical movie, alleged members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) damaged Selma's awards season journey after he, director DuVernay and the cast attended the film's New York premiere wearing "I Can't Breathe" T-shirts to stand in solidarity with late police brutality victim Eric Garner, who uttered those words during his arrest earlier that year.

DuVernay retweeted Oyelowo's comments and backed them up with the caption: "True Story".

A short time later, representatives for the Academy took to Twitter to respond to their claims, while also making a promise to do better.

"Ava & David, we hear you. Unacceptable. We're committed to progress. @ava #DavidOyelowo," they simply wrote.

The 2015 Oscar nominations, which honoured films released in 2014, sparked controversy and the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, as all 20 actors nominated in acting categories were white. After the same issue happened again in 2016, Academy officials announced a raft of changes to help them reach their goal to double the number of diverse members by 2020.

Oyelowo recalled the story during a virtual appearance on Screen Daily's Screen Talks series on Thursday.

"Members of the Academy called into the studio and our producers saying, 'How dare they do that? Why are they stirring S-*-*-T?' and 'We are not going to vote for that film because we do not think it is their place to be doing that,'" he said. "It's part of why that film didn't get everything that people think it should've got and it birthed #OscarsSoWhite. They used their privilege to deny a film on the basis of what they valued in the world."