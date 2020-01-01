Leonardo DiCaprio vows to 'end the disenfranchisement of Black America'

Leonardo DiCaprio plans to put his platform to good use and has pledged his support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Revenant actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a statement in support of the fight against racial injustice, as protests continue worldwide following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of white cops on 25 May.

“I commit to listen, learn and take action,” he wrote. “I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America, that has been present for too long.”

DiCaprio went on to list four organisations, including Fair Fight Action and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), that he will be personally donating to, adding: "I will support those individuals, organisations and coalitions that are committed to bring about long-term change.

“I will be donating personally to each of the following organisations,” he continued. “Please, join me, in following and learning from the organisations below.”

The 45-year-old will also be lending his support to non-profits Color of Change and the Equal Justice Initiative.