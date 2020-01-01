Spike Lee: 'I haven't seen a movement like Black Lives Matter since the 1960s'

Spike Lee has compared the latest Black Lives Matter protests to the civil rights movements that took place in the 1960s.

Following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white cop in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May, calls for an end to racial injustice have intensified worldwide. Accordingly, director Spike has responded by creating a new short film.

The one-and-a-half-minute short, shared to social media, is titled 3 Brothers - Radio Raheem, Eric Garner, and George Floyd, and connects the death of Floyd, Eric Garner, and Radio Raheem - the character in his 1989 film Do the Right Thing.

Speaking to U.S. TV show Extra about the number of Black people dying due to racially targeted attacks, he admitted: "I can't keep up. I swear on my mother's grave. I'm like... What? What? What? It doesn't stop!"

He went on to emphasise that African-Americans have faced tough times for centuries.

"When was it easy? Since 1619, since 1619, (when) our ancestors were stolen from Africa and landed in Jamestown, we've been catching hell. So it ain't ever been easy... It's been easier. But it's not easy. We can make that distinction," the 63-year-old stated.

However, Spike is feeling encouraged by the current protests, as he added: "I feel good. You know why I feel good? Because I'm looking at the faces and I see our white brothers and sisters joined with their black and brown sisters, arm in arm, step by step, in there...

"I haven't seen this since I was 10 or 11, during the '60s... the Vietnam War, black power movement, women's movement... This is the next version of that."